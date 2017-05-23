Sean Hannity Still Shilling DNC Staffer Murder Story As Fox News Retracts
After repeated pleas from Seth Rich 's family and more hearsay than evidence, Fox News Channel today finally retracted a May 16 story that suggested a greater conspiracy was behind the fatal shooting of the DNC staffer in Washington DC last summer. However, while the cable newser is stepping back, one of its biggest stars is not as Sean Hannity today took to social media again on the tragic matter.
