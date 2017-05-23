Sean Hannity Still Shilling DNC Staff...

Sean Hannity Still Shilling DNC Staffer Murder Story As Fox News Retracts

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Deadline

After repeated pleas from Seth Rich 's family and more hearsay than evidence, Fox News Channel today finally retracted a May 16 story that suggested a greater conspiracy was behind the fatal shooting of the DNC staffer in Washington DC last summer. However, while the cable newser is stepping back, one of its biggest stars is not as Sean Hannity today took to social media again on the tragic matter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deadline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump claims witch hunt, says he's most hounded... 30 min release the hounds 274
Sean Hannity getting fired? 1 hr District10 15
Clown To Have Meeting With The Pope 1 hr Patriot 33
What would you do 1 hr Aponi 3
Awan brothers and Debbie Wasserman Schultz 2 hr Civic Infidel 1
Obama headed to Berlin to foment unrest..... 3 hr Civic Infidel 2
How many 3 hr Aponi 1
Demos hate it and are in pain 3 hr Aponi 46
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Microsoft
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. China
  5. Iran
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,928 • Total comments across all topics: 281,247,965

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC