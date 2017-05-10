Saudis Paid for US Veteran Trips Against 9/11 Lawsuit Law
In this Sept. 11, 2001 file photo, thick smoke billows into the sky from the area behind the Statue of Liberty, lower left, where the World Trade Center towers stood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump goes to Riyadh
|3 min
|Civic Infidel
|20
|Ms Sean Spicer/ Mr Sara Huckabee Sanders
|5 min
|Harley riding US ...
|3
|To the orange guy with a CHIA PET on his head
|8 min
|Harley riding US ...
|4
|JESUS is the WAY, the TRUTH and the LIFE
|26 min
|Guardian Angel
|1
|Obama To Issue Executive Action Easing Student ... (Jun '14)
|37 min
|Geezer outrage
|2
|White House connects Comey firing, ‘conclusion’...
|42 min
|Civic Infidel
|14
|The Conman Threatens An Honest Man!!!!
|44 min
|Civic Infidel
|4
|Breaking!!!!! Trump Fires Comey!!!!!
|1 hr
|Civic Infidel
|62
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC