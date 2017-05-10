Saudis Paid for US Veteran Trips Agai...

Saudis Paid for US Veteran Trips Against 9/11 Lawsuit Law

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Voice of America

In this Sept. 11, 2001 file photo, thick smoke billows into the sky from the area behind the Statue of Liberty, lower left, where the World Trade Center towers stood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump goes to Riyadh 3 min Civic Infidel 20
Ms Sean Spicer/ Mr Sara Huckabee Sanders 5 min Harley riding US ... 3
To the orange guy with a CHIA PET on his head 8 min Harley riding US ... 4
JESUS is the WAY, the TRUTH and the LIFE 26 min Guardian Angel 1
News Obama To Issue Executive Action Easing Student ... (Jun '14) 37 min Geezer outrage 2
White House connects Comey firing, ‘conclusion’... 42 min Civic Infidel 14
The Conman Threatens An Honest Man!!!! 44 min Civic Infidel 4
Breaking!!!!! Trump Fires Comey!!!!! 1 hr Civic Infidel 62
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,941 • Total comments across all topics: 280,958,390

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC