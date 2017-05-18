Saudi Arabia Working to Dazzle Trump ...

Saudi Arabia Working to Dazzle Trump in Busy Overseas Visit

9 hrs ago Read more: Voice of America

Saudi Arabia is making every effort to dazzle and impress President Donald Trump on his first overseas trip, seizing on the visit to cement itself as a major player on the world stage and shove aside rival Iran. The kingdom has arranged a dizzying schedule of events for the two days Trump will be in town - inviting figures as varied as Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir, who has been indicted for war crimes by the International Criminal Court, Bret Baier, a host on the Fox News Channel that is popular with Trump and his supporters, and American country singer Toby Keith who is to perform for a male-only crowd in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

