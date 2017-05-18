Saudi Arabia Working to Dazzle Trump in Busy Overseas Visit
Saudi Arabia is making every effort to dazzle and impress President Donald Trump on his first overseas trip, seizing on the visit to cement itself as a major player on the world stage and shove aside rival Iran. The kingdom has arranged a dizzying schedule of events for the two days Trump will be in town - inviting figures as varied as Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir, who has been indicted for war crimes by the International Criminal Court, Bret Baier, a host on the Fox News Channel that is popular with Trump and his supporters, and American country singer Toby Keith who is to perform for a male-only crowd in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Question for demos
|11 min
|Aponi
|15
|muslim slams car into pedestrians in nyc today
|59 min
|no vote
|12
|trump calls Special Prosecutor investigation a ...
|1 hr
|District10
|5
|Stop picking on me..lol
|1 hr
|no vote
|16
|Republican senator: White House in a 'downward ...
|1 hr
|District10
|14
|America will NEVER unify under.........
|2 hr
|American
|10
|7 hr
|Fred
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC