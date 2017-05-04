Russian outlet Sputnik falls out of D...

Russian outlet Sputnik falls out of D.C. media orbit with denied bid for Capitol Hill credentials

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Washington Times

Sputnik, a news service owned and operated by the Russian government, has lost its bid to be permanently credentialed on Capitol Hill over its direct ties to Moscow. The Congressional Periodical Press Gallery has denied Sputnik's request for a permanent media pass, Politico reported Friday, dashing for now the outlet's odds of closer access to Washington's movers and shakers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Asked about health care, Trump trips over his o... 3 min Donald duck Von T... 11
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 25 min FlyOnTheWall 21,004
How many 52 min Aponi 1
Demo news paper hates free speech 55 min Aponi 1
Obama supports russian pick 1 hr Aponi 1
Obama the great leader 1 hr Aponi 1
Question for demos 2 hr Aponi 1
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Health Care
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,537 • Total comments across all topics: 280,834,044

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC