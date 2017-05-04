Russian outlet Sputnik falls out of D.C. media orbit with denied bid for Capitol Hill credentials
Sputnik, a news service owned and operated by the Russian government, has lost its bid to be permanently credentialed on Capitol Hill over its direct ties to Moscow. The Congressional Periodical Press Gallery has denied Sputnik's request for a permanent media pass, Politico reported Friday, dashing for now the outlet's odds of closer access to Washington's movers and shakers.
