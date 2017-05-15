Republican senator: White House in a ...

Republican senator: White House in a 'downward spiral'

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Corker, R-Tenn., speaks during a committee business meeting on the nomination of Rex Tillerson to be Secretary of State, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017 in Washington. less Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Corker, R-Tenn., speaks during a committee business meeting on the nomination of Rex Tillerson to be Secretary of State, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017 in Washington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
All the crying Democrats.... 20 min SmokinJoe 27
Seth rich the dnc leaker 21 min lol 11
Ted Nugent/Sarah Palin/Kid Rock visit White Hou... 1 hr District10 57
Fake President reveals classified information t... 1 hr Lock Her Up 22
Rock-throwers w/masks revealed..... 2 hr CIvic Infidel 4
News GOP Must Move On From Obamacare Repeal (Feb '15) 2 hr Oreillys settlement 55
Demos be like 5 hr Aponi 11
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Death Penalty
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,680 • Total comments across all topics: 281,055,440

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC