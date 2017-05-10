Report: Rep. Jason Chaffetz eyeing role at Fox News
Rep. Jason Chaffetz reportedly is telling House colleagues that he will take on a "substantial role" at the Fox News Channel after finishing his term in Congress. The Utah Republican has been mum about his plans since announcing last month that he will not seek reelection in 2018, calling the move a "personal decision to return to the private sector."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Impeach Maxine Waters!!
|21 min
|Donald duck Von T...
|7
|Rosy outlook after the Menace posts a great 1st...
|54 min
|Donald duck Von T...
|1
|Rep. John Lewis calls for Sedition/Anarchy
|1 hr
|Liar in Chief
|10
|Trump’s words add fuel to questions about legal...
|1 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|7
|Donald and China
|1 hr
|Aponi
|1
|Trump threatens to cancel briefings; Spicer bac...
|1 hr
|Liar in Chief
|10
|Skip the rightwing retarded TROLLS with low 2 d...
|3 hr
|Civic Infidel
|10
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC