Report: Rep. Jason Chaffetz eyeing ro...

Report: Rep. Jason Chaffetz eyeing role at Fox News

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Washington Times

Rep. Jason Chaffetz reportedly is telling House colleagues that he will take on a "substantial role" at the Fox News Channel after finishing his term in Congress. The Utah Republican has been mum about his plans since announcing last month that he will not seek reelection in 2018, calling the move a "personal decision to return to the private sector."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Impeach Maxine Waters!! 21 min Donald duck Von T... 7
Rosy outlook after the Menace posts a great 1st... 54 min Donald duck Von T... 1
Rep. John Lewis calls for Sedition/Anarchy 1 hr Liar in Chief 10
Trump’s words add fuel to questions about legal... 1 hr Donald duck Von T... 7
Donald and China 1 hr Aponi 1
News Trump threatens to cancel briefings; Spicer bac... 1 hr Liar in Chief 10
Skip the rightwing retarded TROLLS with low 2 d... 3 hr Civic Infidel 10
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,107 • Total comments across all topics: 281,008,397

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC