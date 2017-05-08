Renewed calls for special prosecutor ...

Renewed calls for special prosecutor for Russiagate

Read more: Westport News

Sally Yates, former acting U.S. attorney general, speaks during a Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime and Terrorism hearing in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Monday, May 8, 2017. Yates said she warned the White House's top lawyer in late January that then-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn had misled Vice President Mike Pence and others about contacts with Russian officials and was potentially subject to blackmail by them.

