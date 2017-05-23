Protesters demonstrate outside the Capitol in Washington as the House ...

The health care legislation House Republicans narrowly passed this month would cover a million more people than their initial version, but that would still increase the number of people without insurance by 23 million within a decade, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said Wednesday. The long-awaited analysis also said the bill would shrink the federal budget by cutting Medicaid by $834 billion and reducing subsidies for people who buy insurance on individual exchanges for a savings of $276 billion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.