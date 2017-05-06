Prosecutors charge ex-Marine in Islamic State case

A District ex-Marine has been charged with federal firearms offenses, U.S. prosecutors said, after his military training and Facebook posts expressing pro-Islamic State and extremist-racist ideologies made him an object of an undercover FBI investigation. Clark Calloway, 38, a divorced construction worker, was arrested Thursday after buying an AK-47 automatic rifle and ammunition for $250 in two installments from a paid FBI informant who had posed as an Islamic State sympathizer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.