Prosecutors charge ex-Marine in Islamic State case

Read more: The Washington Post

A District ex-Marine has been charged with federal firearms offenses, U.S. prosecutors said, after his military training and Facebook posts expressing pro-Islamic State and extremist-racist ideologies made him an object of an undercover FBI investigation. Clark Calloway, 38, a divorced construction worker, was arrested Thursday after buying an AK-47 automatic rifle and ammunition for $250 in two installments from a paid FBI informant who had posed as an Islamic State sympathizer.

