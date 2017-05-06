Prosecutors charge ex-Marine in Islamic State case
A District ex-Marine has been charged with federal firearms offenses, U.S. prosecutors said, after his military training and Facebook posts expressing pro-Islamic State and extremist-racist ideologies made him an object of an undercover FBI investigation. Clark Calloway, 38, a divorced construction worker, was arrested Thursday after buying an AK-47 automatic rifle and ammunition for $250 in two installments from a paid FBI informant who had posed as an Islamic State sympathizer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lets all celebrate republicans hatred of workin...
|18 min
|Aponi
|18
|Its funny
|1 hr
|Liar in Chief
|2
|Trump goes to Riyadh
|1 hr
|Liar in Chief
|10
|Question for demos
|1 hr
|next leader
|8
|Will Elizabeth Warren be our next President?
|1 hr
|next leader
|1
|Obama the great leader
|1 hr
|fake snooze
|7
|Communist News Network
|1 hr
|no news
|21
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC