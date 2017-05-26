Police arrest man in connection with ...

Police arrest man in connection with five armed robberies in Southeast, Northeast

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

A 19-year-old man has been arrested by D.C. police and charged in connection with five armed robberies that occurred in April and May in Northeast and Southeast Washington, according to authorities. Police said the victims included three store clerks, a delivery driver and a pedestrian.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump claims witch hunt, says he's most hounded... 4 min Sandra 419
JESUS is the WAY, the TRUTH and the LIFE 1 hr sinner saved 5
Wanna know why Tramp conman is lawyering up! 2 hr Donald duck Von Tram 4
Democraps cried for independent investigator bu... 2 hr Wall specialist 1
Treason of John Brennan/CIA 2 hr Wall specialist 3
Uh oh Capitol Hill both sides frustrated Mueller 2 hr Wall specialist 1
Awan brothers and Debbie Wasserman Schultz 3 hr Donald duck Von Tram 15
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,685 • Total comments across all topics: 281,305,579

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC