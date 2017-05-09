Police arrest additional suspects in 2 homicides in Southeast and Northwest
D.C. police have arrested additional suspects in two fatal shootings last year in Southeast Washington and in Northwest in 2015, according to law enforcement authorities. The men arrested are the second suspects in both cases.
