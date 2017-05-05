Parents charged in starvation, beatin...

Parents charged in starvation, beating death of 7-week-old infant

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

A 7-week-old girl who died on Christmas Day in Southwest Washington was malnourished and suffered broken ribs, according to D.C. police, who on Friday arrested the parents and charged them each with first-degree murder. An arrest affidavit describes the infant, Trinity Jabore, as living in an apartment with three other children - ages 15 months, 5 and 8 - littered with dirty dishes, trash and cigarette butts, as well as evidence of drug use.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Paul Ryan takes up lying to everyone cause it w... 1 hr Thousands 7
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr Thousands 21,003
All Gays And LGBT ( REPENT) acts 2 38 3 hr hell forever 11
Warning To All Gays ( REPENT) 3 hr hell forever 6
Asked about health care, Trump trips over his o... 4 hr Aponi 10
Total shameless lying hypocrites have zero inte... 6 hr Donald duck Von T... 7
Sally Yates 6 hr Donald duck Von T... 6
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,091 • Total comments across all topics: 280,824,955

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC