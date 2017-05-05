Parents charged in starvation, beating death of 7-week-old infant
A 7-week-old girl who died on Christmas Day in Southwest Washington was malnourished and suffered broken ribs, according to D.C. police, who on Friday arrested the parents and charged them each with first-degree murder. An arrest affidavit describes the infant, Trinity Jabore, as living in an apartment with three other children - ages 15 months, 5 and 8 - littered with dirty dishes, trash and cigarette butts, as well as evidence of drug use.
