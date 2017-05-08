Ousted Obama Official to Speak on Tru...

Ousted Obama Official to Speak on Trump Aide's Russia Talks

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: US News & World Report

Former acting attorney general Sally Yates is speaking publicly for the first time about concerns she raised to the Trump White House about contacts with Russia. FILE - In this June 28, 2016 file photo, then-Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates speaks during a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gang members healthcare 12 min Civic Infidel 3
Her Chelseaness..... 44 min Civic Infidel 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 53 min thorium 21,011
Question for demos 2 hr wise one 13
Will Elizabeth Warren be our next President? 2 hr wise one 3
Demos and felons 2 hr Liar in Chief 13
USA TODAY asks FBI to probe rise in fake Facebo... 4 hr Investigate Norcross 1
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Pope Francis
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,323 • Total comments across all topics: 280,867,411

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC