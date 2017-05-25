Orange Co. REMC Youth To Visit Washington DC

Orange County REMC is pleased to announce Makenna Purlee, Jennafer Pearson, Cora Miller and Allison Brown will join other Indiana high school students for a life changing experience on the 2017 Indiana Youth Tour to Washington, D.C. The trip is designed to educate youth about the impact they can have on our government begins June 8 in Indianapolis and ends June 15. According to Matthew Deaton, General Manager/CEO of Orange County REMC, Indiana will send a delegation of approximately 107 students from throughout the state. The students are selected by the local electric cooperatives.

