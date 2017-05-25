Orange Co. REMC Youth To Visit Washin...

Orange Co. REMC Youth To Visit Washington DC

15 hrs ago Read more: WBIW-AM Bedford

Orange County REMC is pleased to announce Makenna Purlee, Jennafer Pearson, Cora Miller and Allison Brown will join other Indiana high school students for a life changing experience on the 2017 Indiana Youth Tour to Washington, D.C. The trip is designed to educate youth about the impact they can have on our government begins June 8 in Indianapolis and ends June 15. According to Matthew Deaton, General Manager/CEO of Orange County REMC, Indiana will send a delegation of approximately 107 students from throughout the state. The students are selected by the local electric cooperatives.

