Options for truly independent Russia probe are limited
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., leaves the chamber to meet with Senate Democrats on Capitol Hill in Washington, early Wednesday, May 10, 2017. Schumer is asking that Attorney General Jeff Sessions and his deputy appear before the Senate to answer questions about the circumstances surrounding President Donald Trump's decision to fire FBI Director James Comey.
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Comey Firing Clears The Way For Clinton Indictment
|3 hr
|Mr Guest
|7
|Flip Flopping Democrats
|3 hr
|Operator
|7
|My Little Aponi is a low info voter
|3 hr
|Aponi
|15
|Colbert audience
|3 hr
|Aponi
|1
|Democrats to start new country
|3 hr
|Aponi
|7
|Comey
|4 hr
|Aponi
|10
|Heres to hoping trump .......
|4 hr
|Harley riding US ...
|1
|Breaking!!!!! Trump Fires Comey!!!!!
|4 hr
|Civic Infidel
|45
|Comey fired
|11 hr
|Civic Infidel
|44
