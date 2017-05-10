Options for truly independent Russia ...

Options for truly independent Russia probe are limited

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., leaves the chamber to meet with Senate Democrats on Capitol Hill in Washington, early Wednesday, May 10, 2017. Schumer is asking that Attorney General Jeff Sessions and his deputy appear before the Senate to answer questions about the circumstances surrounding President Donald Trump's decision to fire FBI Director James Comey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Comey Firing Clears The Way For Clinton Indictment 3 hr Mr Guest 7
Flip Flopping Democrats 3 hr Operator 7
My Little Aponi is a low info voter 3 hr Aponi 15
Colbert audience 3 hr Aponi 1
Democrats to start new country 3 hr Aponi 7
Comey 4 hr Aponi 10
Heres to hoping trump ....... 4 hr Harley riding US ... 1
Breaking!!!!! Trump Fires Comey!!!!! 4 hr Civic Infidel 45
Comey fired 11 hr Civic Infidel 44
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,835 • Total comments across all topics: 280,926,563

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC