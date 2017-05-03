Open Letter To Paul Ryan: Something N...

Open Letter To Paul Ryan: Something Needs To Change

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Caller

FEBRUARY 05: House Budget Committee Chairman Paul Ryan questions Congressional Budget Office Director Douglas Elmendorf during a hearing in the Cannon House Office Building on Capitol Hill February 5, 2014 in Washington, DC. Committee members questioned Elmendorf about the latest projections by the CBO, which says the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare, will affect supply and demand for labor, leading to a net reduction of about 2.5 million full-time jobs by 2024.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Did Americans vote for Trump’s kids to be presi... 31 min no vote 16
House Democrats to lose more seats 33 min Local 1
Senate Democrats to lose more seats 35 min Local 1
Republicans want ro take away your overtime pay 58 min CheeseCake Joe 2
Communist News Network 2 hr SMH 12
Clown Says Mideast Peace Not That Difficult!!!!... 6 hr no vote 2
2018 ticket 7 hr Civic Infidel 8
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,305 • Total comments across all topics: 280,762,697

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC