One Lafayette student's stint on Capi...

One Lafayette student's stint on Capitol Hill

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Daily World

In a flash, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan walked by and touched the arm of Lafayette native Brittany Dupree. That was one moment for the congressional intern One Lafayette student's stint on Capitol Hill In a flash, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan walked by and touched the arm of Lafayette native Brittany Dupree.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gianforte WINS Montana!!! LoLoLoL!!!! 3 min District10 6
Fake President reveals classified information t... 34 min Civic Infidel 52
To sum up the Obama regime.... 37 min Civic Infidel 12
Awan brothers and Debbie Wasserman Schultz 41 min Civic Infidel 16
Uh oh Capitol Hill both sides frustrated Mueller 43 min Civic Infidel 2
News Trump claims witch hunt, says he's most hounded... 2 hr Wall specialist 421
JESUS is the WAY, the TRUTH and the LIFE 5 hr sinner saved 5
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,355 • Total comments across all topics: 281,310,129

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC