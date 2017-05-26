One Lafayette student's stint on Capitol Hill
In a flash, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan walked by and touched the arm of Lafayette native Brittany Dupree. That was one moment for the congressional intern One Lafayette student's stint on Capitol Hill In a flash, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan walked by and touched the arm of Lafayette native Brittany Dupree.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily World.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gianforte WINS Montana!!! LoLoLoL!!!!
|3 min
|District10
|6
|Fake President reveals classified information t...
|34 min
|Civic Infidel
|52
|To sum up the Obama regime....
|37 min
|Civic Infidel
|12
|Awan brothers and Debbie Wasserman Schultz
|41 min
|Civic Infidel
|16
|Uh oh Capitol Hill both sides frustrated Mueller
|43 min
|Civic Infidel
|2
|Trump claims witch hunt, says he's most hounded...
|2 hr
|Wall specialist
|421
|JESUS is the WAY, the TRUTH and the LIFE
|5 hr
|sinner saved
|5
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC