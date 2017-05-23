News 11 mins ago 10:39 p.m.Fox News retracts story on DNC staffer's murder
Fox News on Tuesday retracted a May 16 story on an investigation into the murder of Democratic National Convention staffer Seth Rich, who was killed near his home last summer. "The article was not initially subjected to the high degree of editorial scrutiny we require for all our reporting.
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump claims witch hunt, says he's most hounded...
|30 min
|release the hounds
|274
|Sean Hannity getting fired?
|1 hr
|District10
|15
|Clown To Have Meeting With The Pope
|1 hr
|Patriot
|33
|What would you do
|1 hr
|Aponi
|3
|Awan brothers and Debbie Wasserman Schultz
|2 hr
|Civic Infidel
|1
|Obama headed to Berlin to foment unrest.....
|3 hr
|Civic Infidel
|2
|How many
|3 hr
|Aponi
|1
|Demos hate it and are in pain
|3 hr
|Aponi
|46
