NC senator collapses during race, taken away in ambulance
In this April 7, 2017 file photo, Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington. Tillis collapsed Wednesday, May 17, 2017, during Washington race, received CPR, as was taken away in ambulance.
Washington, DC Discussions
|clintons will be arrested for pedophilia
|2 min
|blueboy
|1
|Clown To Have Meeting With The Pope
|3 min
|Liar in Chief
|20
|Seth rich the dnc leaker
|8 min
|District10
|23
|Clown Wants To Appoint Adulteress As Ambassador...
|9 min
|Liar in Chief
|28
|Fake President reveals classified information t...
|12 min
|Donald duck Von Tram
|33
|Whiny little child tramp is..
|21 min
|Liar in Chief
|2
|Treason
|30 min
|CIvic Infidel
|8
