Nation-Now 39 mins ago 7:26 p.m.White House, DOJ miss Senate deadline ...

Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, James Comey testifies in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee during an oversight hearing on the FBI on Capitol Hill May 3, 2017 in Washington, DC. The White House and Justice Department broke a Senate committee's Wednesday deadline to turn over any records detailing conversations between President Trump and James Comey before the FBI director's abrupt firing earlier this month, instead requesting more time to respond to lawmakers' demands.

