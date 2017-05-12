NASA To Build 'Deep Space Gateway' Around Moon Starting In 2027
NASA plans to build a "deep space gateway" around the moon as part of plans to send astronauts to Mars, the space agency's director of human exploration announced this week . NASA will launch four manned flights between 2018 and 2026 to the space around the moon in order to build a "gateway" station.
