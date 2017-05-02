Muslims on Capitol Hill learn how to ...

Muslims on Capitol Hill learn how to lobby

Al-Sharif Nassef, far right, a participant in the third annual Muslim Advocacy Day on Capitol Hill, takes an elevator to an appointment on May 2, 2017. RNS photo by Lauren Markoe WASHINGTON In the community room of St. Mark's Episcopal Church, the nerve center of a two-day Muslim lobbying campaign on Capitol Hill, both first-time and veteran lobbyists compared notes: More than three times as many people - 400-plus - showed up to lobby at this year's annual Muslim Advocacy Day , compared with the first time the U.S. Council of Muslim Organizations held the event in 2015.

