May 4th Morning Rush: House expected to vote on the latest plan to replace Obamacare
This time the House is expected to vote on the latest Republican plan to repeal and replace Obamacare. Wednesday night the House majority leader expressed confidence the measure has at least 216 "yes" votes to pass.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|trump and his clowns
|36 min
|trump clowns have...
|1
|Predicted; Full national collapse, military dic...
|52 min
|Prophecy
|125
|Repent While You Can ( DONALD TRUMP)
|1 hr
|escapehellnow
|2
|Lets all celebrate republicans hatred of workin...
|2 hr
|District10
|3
|All over the nation
|2 hr
|District10
|11
|Republicans want ro take away your overtime pay
|2 hr
|District10
|11
|Miners can thank Democrats NOT republicans
|2 hr
|Liar in Chief
|6
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC