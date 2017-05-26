Martin Shkreli Drops $100K Bounty For...

Martin Shkreli Drops $100K Bounty For Info On Seth Rich's Murderer

Friday May 26 Read more: The Daily Caller

American businessman and investor Martin Shkreli is putting up $100,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for the murder of Democratic National Committee staffer Seth Rich. Shkreli, former chief executive officer of Turing Pharmaceuticals and KaloBios Pharmaceuticals Inc., made the announcement via his Facebook page Friday.

