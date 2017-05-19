Man shot near Brookland Metro station in Northeast Washington
A man was shot and wounded Friday afternoon in the parking lot of the Brookland-Catholic University of America Metro station in Northeast Washington, according to D.C. police. A D.C. police spokesman said the victim was conscious and breathing and was being taken to a hospital.
