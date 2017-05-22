Man fatally stabbed on the edge of Capitol Hill
A man was fatally stabbed Monday evening on a street in Southeast Washington at the edge of the Capitol Hill neighborhood, according to authorities. The stabbing occurred about 5 p.m. in the 1100 block of K Street SE, said Officer Hugh Carew, a police spokesman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary created "blame Russia" meme....
|6 min
|one who knows
|12
|Demos hate it and are in pain
|10 min
|do tell
|33
|Because you're so ridiculously pathetic and pre...
|10 min
|Civic Infidel
|8
|Question for democrats
|14 min
|Civic Infidel
|17
|Demos can pretend all they want
|17 min
|Aponi
|15
|How did
|19 min
|Civic Infidel
|6
|Was the fort hood massacre
|20 min
|Aponi
|19
|Trump claims witch hunt, says he's most hounded...
|37 min
|MsObvious
|237
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC