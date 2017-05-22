Man fatally stabbed on the edge of Ca...

Man fatally stabbed on the edge of Capitol Hill

A man was fatally stabbed Monday evening on a street in Southeast Washington at the edge of the Capitol Hill neighborhood, according to authorities. The stabbing occurred about 5 p.m. in the 1100 block of K Street SE, said Officer Hugh Carew, a police spokesman.

