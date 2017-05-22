Man fatally shot on Pennsylvania Aven...

Man fatally shot on Pennsylvania Avenue in Southeast Washington

Read more: The Washington Post

A man was shot and killed early Monday near Fort Davis Park in Southeast Washington, according to D.C. police. The shooting occurred about 4:50 a.m. in the 3900 block of Pennsylvania Avenue SE, along a stretch of homes and businesses near Alabama Avenue.

