Man fatally shot inside SE Washington residence

A man was shot and killed inside a residence early Monday near Fort Davis Park in Southeast Washington, according to D.C. police. The shooting occurred about 4:50 a.m. in the 3900 block of Pennsylvania Avenue SE, along a stretch of homes and businesses near Alabama Avenue.

