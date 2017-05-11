Man fatally shot in Northeast Washington

A man was fatally shot Wednesday night in Northeast Washington, near the border with Maryland, according to D.C. police. The shooting occurred about 8:40 p.m. in the 6100 block of Banks Place NE, adjacent to the Watts Branch playground just off Southern Avenue.

