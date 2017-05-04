Lincoln County sheriff's log

Lincoln County sheriff's log

Jeremiah W. Carleton, 31, of Washington, was arrested for operating a vehicle without license on Bunker Hill Road in Jefferson by Deputy Chase Bosse. An arrest or summons does not constitute a finding of guilt.

