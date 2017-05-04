LBJ Texana on display in Washington

LBJ Texana on display in Washington

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Galveston County Daily News

If you want to include a bit of LBJ Texana when you are visiting Washington, don't look in the U.S. Capitol "corridors of power" where Lyndon Baines Johnson once reigned supreme as "Master of the Senate;" and from 1963-69 served as the 37th president of the United States. Instead, visit 17 acres of the quiet Virginia shore of the beautiful Potomac River between the airport and downtown Washington, for a memorial to America's third president from Texas; and nearby, a separate memorial to his wife Lady Bird Johnson .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Galveston County Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hillary Clinton STILL blaming everybody else..... 55 min Aponi 18
All Gays And LGBT ( REPENT) acts 2 38 1 hr Preacher 8
Republican health care pitch built on a foundat... 2 hr District10 11
Why do democrats block everything? 5 hr Republicans are D... 4
Warning To All Gays ( REPENT) 5 hr The whole word of... 4
Parade for Pink and Friends 6 hr The boss 1
trump and his clowns 7 hr My choice 8
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,793 • Total comments across all topics: 280,806,788

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC