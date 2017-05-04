LBJ Texana on display in Washington

If you want to include a bit of LBJ Texana when you are visiting Washington, don't look in the U.S. Capitol "corridors of power" where Lyndon Baines Johnson once reigned supreme as "Master of the Senate;" and from 1963-69 served as the 37th president of the United States. Instead, visit 17 acres of the quiet Virginia shore of the beautiful Potomac River between the airport and downtown Washington, for a memorial to America's third president from Texas; and nearby, a separate memorial to his wife Lady Bird Johnson .

