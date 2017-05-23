Kevin Spacey ventures out in Washington for presidential photo shoot as 'House of Cards' character
After an eventful Saturday at Preakness , Monday, it was back to work for Kevin Spacey like the rest of us - except his duties seemed much more a presidential. Days ahead of Netflix's release of the fifth season of "House of Cards," the Academy Award-winning actor ventured out in Washington Monday as his character, President Frank Underwood, for a photo shoot with Pete Souza, the former Chief Official White House photographer for President Barack Obama and Ronald Reagan .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump claims witch hunt, says he's most hounded...
|30 min
|Drumpf Disaster
|238
|Sean Hannity getting fired?
|31 min
|Wall specialist
|4
|Katy Perry (REPENT) HELL IS REAL (Mar '15)
|42 min
|Church
|7
|Trump Trip To Middle East A Waste Of Time
|44 min
|bright star
|13
|tRUMP WEAK on security/ respect for our country...
|46 min
|hillarys back
|2
|Seth rich the dnc leaker
|1 hr
|District10
|28
|Demos hate it and are in pain
|1 hr
|ozzy clinton
|35
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC