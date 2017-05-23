Kevin Spacey ventures out in Washingt...

Kevin Spacey ventures out in Washington for presidential photo shoot as 'House of Cards' character

1 hr ago

After an eventful Saturday at Preakness , Monday, it was back to work for Kevin Spacey like the rest of us - except his duties seemed much more a presidential. Days ahead of Netflix's release of the fifth season of "House of Cards," the Academy Award-winning actor ventured out in Washington Monday as his character, President Frank Underwood, for a photo shoot with Pete Souza, the former Chief Official White House photographer for President Barack Obama and Ronald Reagan .

