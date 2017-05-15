Kerry Washington promises amazing final season for Scandal
And for the show's seventh and final season, actress Kerry Washington and co-stars aren't pulling any dramatic punches. Appearing on Good Morning America Wednesday, the 40-year-old starlet revealed the last leg of the Shonda Rhimes show plans 'to be no-holds-barred, better than ever, no holding punches, [and] putting it all out on the table.'
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grand Jury Targeted Hillary Clinton!
|6 min
|CIvic Infidel
|2
|Seth rich the dnc leaker
|26 min
|Civic Infidel
|18
|Ted Nugent/Sarah Palin/Kid Rock visit White Hou...
|27 min
|Civic Infidel
|61
|Clown To Have Meeting With The Pope
|29 min
|Civic Infidel
|12
|Let this go = Obstruction of Justice
|30 min
|Civic Infidel
|16
|Trump Treated Unfairly
|32 min
|Civic Infidel
|2
|Clown Wants To Appoint Adulteress As Ambassador...
|34 min
|Civic Infidel
|15
|Fake President reveals classified information t...
|1 hr
|newsfeeder
|28
