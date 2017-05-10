Keegan and Constellation shine on the...

Keegan and Constellation shine on their historic D.C. stages

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events During Washington theater's wild adolescence in the 1970s and 1980s, two essential hangouts were Source Theater on 14th Street NW and the Church Street Theater near Dupont Circle. These rough-and-ready stages have been remodeled in recent years and comfortably settled by two of the city's most popular small companies, both of which are looking sharp right now.

