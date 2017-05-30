Join KFVS: Celebrate the true meaning of Memorial Day
Memorial Day is the traditional beginning of summer when families and friends gather to barbecue, travel and do anything else freedom and warm weather allow. But we shouldn't lose sight that it's also the most sacred day of the year for the U.S. military - the day to honor American troops who died in combat.
