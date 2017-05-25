Is Trump Tired or Staying True to For...

Is Trump Tired or Staying True to Form During Foreign Trip?

14 hrs ago Read more: Voice of America

U.S. President Donald Trump returns to Washington this weekend with a fistful of business contracts to boost his domestic jobs campaign, and commitments from allies for greater cooperation in the fight against terrorism. Maybe just as important, the exhaustive 9-day tour has provided the president a respite from his domestic troubles, giving him an opportunity to shine on the world stage.

