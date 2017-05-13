In a Time of Madness, Sally Yates Is a Profile in Courage
Former acting US Attorney General Sally Yates testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee's Subcommittee on Crime and Terrorism on Capitol Hill May 8, 2017 in Washington, DC. Amidst the turmoil of another chaotic week in Trump world, the Comey firing and a pandemic of Washington spinelessness, there was a certain righteous symmetry that occurred Sunday night and Monday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Common Dreams.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump threatens to cancel briefings; Spicer bac...
|1 hr
|no vote
|11
|Impeach Maxine Waters!!
|1 hr
|Patriot1776
|11
|Mike Pence the............
|1 hr
|no vote
|2
|Donald and China
|1 hr
|Patriot1776
|7
|If clinton had won
|1 hr
|Patriot1776
|32
|Rep. John Lewis calls for Sedition/Anarchy
|1 hr
|Patriot1776
|22
|Democrats to start new country
|3 hr
|Donald duck Von Tram
|38
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC