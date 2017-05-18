In 1972, this Renaissance sculpture w...

In 1972, this Renaissance sculpture was damaged by a hammer-wielding man

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WTOP-FM Washington

In 1927, Charles A. Lindbergh landed his monoplane near Paris, completing the first solo airplane flight across the Atlantic Ocean in 33 1/2 hours. In this 1927 file photo, Charles A. Lindbergh poses with the "Spirit of St. Louis" aircraft, one of the premiere artifacts at the National Air and Space Museum in Washington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Republicans can pretend all they want. Health-c... 15 min Putins Glock Holster 38
News Trump claims witch hunt, says he's most hounded... 42 min Ms Sassy 175
CNN to fire Anderson Cooper 44 min Eyeroll 4
Saudi arms deal 1 hr Aponi 18
Demos can pretend all they want 1 hr Aponi 7
What will demos do 2 hr Aponi 12
Was the fort hood massacre 2 hr Aponi 8
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,687 • Total comments across all topics: 281,184,282

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC