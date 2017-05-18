In 1972, this Renaissance sculpture was damaged by a hammer-wielding man
In 1927, Charles A. Lindbergh landed his monoplane near Paris, completing the first solo airplane flight across the Atlantic Ocean in 33 1/2 hours. In this 1927 file photo, Charles A. Lindbergh poses with the "Spirit of St. Louis" aircraft, one of the premiere artifacts at the National Air and Space Museum in Washington.
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republicans can pretend all they want. Health-c...
|15 min
|Putins Glock Holster
|38
|Trump claims witch hunt, says he's most hounded...
|42 min
|Ms Sassy
|175
|CNN to fire Anderson Cooper
|44 min
|Eyeroll
|4
|Saudi arms deal
|1 hr
|Aponi
|18
|Demos can pretend all they want
|1 hr
|Aponi
|7
|What will demos do
|2 hr
|Aponi
|12
|Was the fort hood massacre
|2 hr
|Aponi
|8
