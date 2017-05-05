Hurricane hunter planes are coming to...

Hurricane hunter planes are coming to Washington Tuesday, and you can tour them

Have you ever wondered what it's like to fly straight into the eye of a hurricane - on purpose? On Tuesday you can get your chance to talk with those who do, when a fleet of hurricane hunter aircraft and their intrepid crews descend into town. In their first recent visit to Washington, the planes will land at Reagan National Airport for public viewing.

