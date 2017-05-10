How to stop racism from winning on co...

How to stop racism from winning on college campuses

Read more: The Washington Post

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events American University student government president Taylor Dumpson speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington on May 4. AMERICAN UNIVERSITY has been seized by racial unease since a half-dozen pairs of bananas, their skins scrawled with toxic messages, were found hanging from black string nooses just after dawn early last week. The incident coincided with the ascension of the university's first African American female student government president, Taylor Dumpson, a junior, who was subsequently placed under protection by campus police after a white supremacist urged others to troll her online.

