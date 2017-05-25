How to lose US public opinion in 10 m...

How to lose US public opinion in 10 minutes?

44 min ago Read more: Turkish Daily News

In the same hours President Recep Tayyip ErdoAYan was walking out of a relatively positive sit-down with EU leaders Donald Tusk and Jean-Claude Juncker in Brussels, a harsh resolution to condemn the violence of ErdoAYan's security personnel against protestors last week in Washington was voted in at the Foreign Affairs Committee of the U.S. House of Representatives. One step forward, two steps back.

