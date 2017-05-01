How far can D.C. push one developer o...

How far can D.C. push one developer on affordable housing?

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events HOW FAR should private companies be pushed to solve public problems? How far can - or should - a developer building on private land with private money be pushed to address the shortage of affordable housing in gentrifying Washington, D.C.? Is it sufficient to meet, even exceed, the requirements of city law? Or is it fair to demand even more because of the city's great needs? Those are questions being raised in a contentious, and increasingly ugly, controversy over a redevelopment proposal for an aging housing complex in Northeast Washington.

Read more at The Washington Post.

