Here's What's In The House-Approved H...

Here's What's In The House-Approved Health Care Bill

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WNED

Seema Verma, who is administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, on Capitol Hill with Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price while advocating for the GOP health overhaul bill. Here's a rundown of key provisions in the American Health Care Act and what would happen if the Senate approves them and the bill becomes law.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNED.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The obama Memorial 16 min Aponi 1
Breaking! Susan Rice refuses to testify! 39 min Aponi 10
Hows it going menace 46 min Aponi 6
Miners can thank Democrats NOT republicans 54 min Aponi 7
All over the nation 1 hr Aponi 12
Lets all celebrate republicans hatred of workin... 1 hr Aponi 4
trump and his clowns 2 hr District10 3
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,184 • Total comments across all topics: 280,780,885

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC