Gunmen fire shots into neighborhood near Capitol Hill

10 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

As many as three gunmen fired at least 3o bullets Monday evening into a residential community that abuts Pennsylvania Avenue on Capitol Hill, D.C. police said. No one was struck, but the volley of shots frightened residents, some of whom were out with children.

