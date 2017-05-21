Gunmen fail to rob medical marijuana dispensary in Northwest Washington
Gunshots were fired but no one was injured Sunday in an attempted robbery of a D.C. medical marijuana dispensary, police said. D.C. police responded to the sound of gunfire in the 6900 block of Blair Road Northwest at about 10:30 a.m. Wil Manlapaz, commander of the police department's Fourth District, wrote to neighbors early Sunday afternoon, announcing on a community email group that the commotion was an attempted robbery of the Takoma Wellness Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump claims witch hunt, says he's most hounded...
|6 min
|Denizen_Kate
|187
|Did you serve in the US military and what was y...
|28 min
|no vote
|7
|Trump Trip To Middle East A Waste Of Time
|1 hr
|RP McMurphy
|1
|Trump Dancing With The Devil
|1 hr
|no vote
|1
|Trump did not do this in Saudi Arabia....
|1 hr
|SmokinJoe
|19
|Demos hate it and are in pain
|1 hr
|Donald duck Von Tram
|14
|Saudi arms deal
|1 hr
|Donald duck Von Tram
|22
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC