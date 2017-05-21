Gunmen fail to rob medical marijuana dispensary in Northwest Washington

Gunshots were fired but no one was injured Sunday in an attempted robbery of a D.C. medical marijuana dispensary, police said. D.C. police responded to the sound of gunfire in the 6900 block of Blair Road Northwest at about 10:30 a.m. Wil Manlapaz, commander of the police department's Fourth District, wrote to neighbors early Sunday afternoon, announcing on a community email group that the commotion was an attempted robbery of the Takoma Wellness Center.

