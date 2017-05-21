Gunmen fail to rob medical marijuana ...

Gunmen fail to rob medical marijuana dispensary in Northwest Washington

Gunshots were fired but no one was injured Sunday in an attempted robbery of a D.C. medical marijuana dispensary, police said. D.C. police responded to the sound of gunfire in the 6900 block of Blair Road Northwest at about 10:30 a.m. Wil Manlapaz, commander of the police department's Fourth District, wrote to neighbors early Sunday afternoon, announcing on a community email group that the commotion was an attempted robbery of the Takoma Wellness Center.

