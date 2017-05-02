Government-wide spending bill headed for a House vote
In this May 2, 2017, photo, House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., accompanied by Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington. A government-wide spending bill that President Donald Trump seemed to criticize Tuesday morning but now calls "a clear win for the American people" is headed for a House vote on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Communist News Network
|6 min
|Civic Infidel
|10
|well folks in america we got a call
|35 min
|Civic Infidel
|2
|Total, shameless, lying posters on Topix...
|44 min
|Civic Infidel
|1
|Dunning- Kruger
|46 min
|Civic Infidel
|2
|trump makes many promises
|48 min
|Civic Infidel
|3
|Hillary Clinton STILL blaming everybody else.....
|1 hr
|Civic Infidel
|9
|Web Hubbell's daughter makes good....
|1 hr
|Civic Infidel
|36
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC