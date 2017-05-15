GOP lawmakers mark success by flipping rules from Obama era
From left to right, Sen. John Barrasso , Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell , Sen. John Thune and Sen. Roy Blount stand during a news conference on Capitol Hill following a policy lunch on February 14, 2017 in Washington, DC. Mario Tama/Getty Images/AFP) Congressional Republicans anxious to show voters they can get something done are hailing their reversal of more than a dozen Obama-era regulations on guns, the internet and the environment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seth rich the dnc leaker
|1 hr
|Wall specialist
|2
|Demos be like
|1 hr
|Aponi
|11
|Rock-throwers w/masks revealed.....
|1 hr
|Aponi
|2
|If he was so good
|1 hr
|Aponi
|30
|Fake President reveals classified information t...
|2 hr
|Aponi
|16
|Rosy outlook after the Menace posts a great 1st...
|2 hr
|Donald duck Von Tram
|13
|When will demos stop
|3 hr
|Donald duck Von Tram
|9
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC