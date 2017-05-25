Georgetown's Kennedy Homes and Places

Georgetown's Kennedy Homes and Places

This Memorial Day would have also been the 100th birthday of President John F. Kennedy, who was in office a little more than 1,000 days - from Jan. 20, 1961, to Nov. 22, 1963. He and other family members rented or owned houses in Georgetown beginning in the late 1940s.

