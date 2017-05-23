Garrison Keillor: Let's remove some of those Washington statues, too
Forgive me if I don't think the removal of Confederate statuary is an issue. I call it decluttering, which is an ongoing project at my house and I hope at yours too.
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump claims witch hunt, says he's most hounded...
|1 hr
|Julia
|267
|Because you're so ridiculously pathetic and pre...
|2 hr
|Donald duck Von Tram
|10
|Presidential crackheads
|3 hr
|Donald duck Von Tram
|16
|Demos hate it and are in pain
|3 hr
|Donald duck Von Tram
|43
|Demos can pretend all they want
|3 hr
|Donald duck Von Tram
|16
|Dumbo having leaked top secret information to R...
|5 hr
|Curious
|12
|Sean Hannity getting fired?
|7 hr
|District10
|10
