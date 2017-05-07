Furor over Bray-Ali's online comments...

Furor over Bray-Ali's online comments provides a lift to Cedillo, the unpopular incumbent

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

A phrase of protest is projected onto a building during a 2014 event against evictions in Highland Park. L.A. City Councilman Gil Cedillo, who is running for reelection, has been criticized by constituents who say he's not doing enough to stop displacement of renters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How are illegals good for the us 6 min lol 8
All Gays And LGBT ( REPENT) acts 2 38 11 min Civic Infidel 15
Hillary Clinton cheated Bernie Sanders 14 min Civic Infidel 3
Demos and felons 17 min Civic Infidel 28
Comey 21 min Civic Infidel 7
Breaking!!!!! Trump Fires Comey!!!!! 25 min Civic Infidel 38
Clown Can't Make Up His Mind!!!! HAHAHAHAHA! 30 min Civic Infidel 5
Comey fired 2 hr Civic Infidel 42
James Comey likely to face felony perjury charges 4 hr Civic Infidel 22
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,232 • Total comments across all topics: 280,912,919

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC